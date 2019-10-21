Facebook removes more activity from Iran, Russia

Facebook (FB +1.9% ) says today it's removed more coordinated inauthentic behavior originating in Iran and Russia.

"Today, we removed four separate networks of accounts, Pages and Groups for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram," the company says, noting three networks came from Iran and one from Russia.

That includes removing dozens of accounts and Pages for Iran-originating activity focused on the United States (and French-speaking audiences in North Africa); a few dozen other accounts, Pages, and Groups for Iran-originating activity focused on Latin America; and another small network from Iran focused mainly on the United States.

It also pulled 50 Instagram accounts and one Facebook account originating in Russia and focused primarily on the United States; the campaign "showed some links to the Internet Research Agency and had the hallmarks of a well-resourced operation that took consistent operational security steps to conceal their identity and location."