The Travelers Companies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.17B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, trv has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.