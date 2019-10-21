Regions Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rf has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.