Microsoft acquires Mover

Microsoft (MSFT +0.4% ) announces acquiring the cloud file migration provider to simplify and speed migration to Microsoft 365.

Mover supports migration from over a dozen cloud service providers, including Box, Dropbox, and Google Drive.The company describes itself as "one of the fastest OneDrive and SharePoint document migrators in the world."

Financial terms weren't disclosed. Mover had raised $1.5M in private funding.

Mover is Microsoft's fourth cloud-related acquisition in recent months, following Blue Talon, jClarity, and Movere.

