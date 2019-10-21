Temasek seeks control of Keppel via $4.1B deal

Temasek Holdings offers to buy control of Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELF, OTCPK:KPELY) in a $4.1B deal that would increase its stake in the builder of oil rigs to 51%.

Temasek, which already owns a 20.45% stake, says its Kyanite Investment subsidiary will offer S$7.35/share for each Keppel share, a 26% premium to its latest closing price on the Singapore Exchange.