Trade and earnings optimism drive stock gains

U.S. stocks continue to climb amid optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and solid corporate earnings.

President Trump said he expects to sign a China trade deal at the APEC summit in Chile next month and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business that there's a chance that the tariff boost on Chinese goods set for December will be removed.

The Nasdaq rises 0.9% and the S&P 500 gains 0.6% ; the Dow, up 0.2% , had dipped 0.1% earlier, weighed by Boeing ( -3.4% ), IBM (- 1.2% ), and Coca-Cola ( -1.8% ).

The 10-year Treasury drops, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 1.804%.

In European markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.6% , the FTSE 100 rose 0.2% , and the DAX finished the session up 0.9% .

In the U.S., energy ( +1.8% ) and financials ( +1.3% ) sectors are leading the S&P 500 up, while health care ( -0.1% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) trail the broader market.

Crude oil falls 1.3% to $53.09 per barrel.

The Dollar Index is little unchanged at 97.28.