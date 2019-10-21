Trade and earnings optimism drive stock gains

U.S. stocks continue to climb amid optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and solid corporate earnings.
President Trump said he expects to sign a China trade deal at the APEC summit in Chile next month and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business that there's a chance that the tariff boost on Chinese goods set for December will be removed.
The Nasdaq rises 0.9% and the S&P 500 gains 0.6%; the Dow, up 0.2%, had dipped 0.1% earlier, weighed by Boeing (-3.4%), IBM (-1.2%), and Coca-Cola (-1.8%).
The 10-year Treasury drops, pushing yield up 5 basis points to 1.804%.
In European markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.6%, the FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, and the DAX finished the session up 0.9%.
In the U.S., energy (+1.8%) and financials (+1.3%) sectors are leading the S&P 500 up, while health care (-0.1%) and utilities (-0.1%) trail the broader market.
Crude oil falls 1.3% to $53.09 per barrel.
The Dollar Index is little unchanged at 97.28.
