Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.