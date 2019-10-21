Shell pulling out of two Kazakh offshore projects

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.9% ) says it has pulled out of the Khazar offshore project next to the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan because it is not competitive enough compared with other opportunities in its global portfolio.

Shell had invested ~$900M in Khazar, according to Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz.

Additionally, Kazakh authorities say a consortium including Shell, Eni (NYSE:E), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR), Total (NYSE:TOT), Inpex and KazMunayGaz are dropping plans for the adjoining Kalamkas block.

Project costs for Khazar and Kalamkas are estimated at $5B with production starting in the late 2020s, according to Wood Mackenzie analyst Ashley Sherman.

"Whether it's because of tough logistics or complex geology, the shallow waters of Kazakhstan's offshore face obstacles to full competitiveness against lower-cost deepwater opportunities elsewhere in the world," Sherman says.