Snap Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2019 5:35 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)SNAPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436M (+46.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, snap has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 29 upward revisions and 0 downward.