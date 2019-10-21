Colorado becomes second to drop out of Sprint/T-Mobile suit

Colorado has reached a settlement with T-Mobile (TMUS +1% ) and Dish Network (DISH -0.9% ), pulling out of the multistate lawsuit trying to stop T-Mobile's merger with Sprint (S -0.5% ).

Colorado joins Mississippi in dropping out of the effort.

Dish Network has promised to bring 2,000 jobs to Colorado, and (similar to the Mississippi deal) T-Mobile has promised to deploy next-gen 5G service across much of the state.

It's "great news," T-Mobile CEO John Legere says, but observers have expected some defections from the multistate lawsuit (now numbered at 16 attorneys general) -- and also expect that lead state New York will see it through. The case is set for trial Dec. 9.