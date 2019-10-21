NextEra Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.13B (+16.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.