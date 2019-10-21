CommScope to power Petra smart streetlights

Smart city network manager Petra Systems has chosen CommScope (COMM +9.9% ) for its Petra Smart Streetlight network offering.

Petra offers streetlight-based Internet of Things networking that can be used in adaptive street lighting as well as solar power generation and Wi-Fi Internet access.

CommScope's Managed Public Networks offers full data center hosting, network analytics and network operations center support.

The deal marks growing traction, CommScope says, in the smart-city services market, where initiatives hit $80B in 2016 and are expected to grow to $135B by 2021.