Raymond James cuts trade fees to zero for advisers - CNBC

Raymond James Financial (RJF +1.8% ) says it's eliminating transaction fees for stock, ETFs, and options for registered investment advisers (RIAs) in its Investment Advisors Division, CNBC reports.

The move comes after a number of electronics brokers eliminated commissions for online trading of stocks, ETFs, and options.

The Raymond James move, though, only affects fee-based accounts offered by certain financial advisers, which have no direct trades by the client.

The fees that advisers were paying generally ranged from $8 to $10 per trade, depending on the size of their practice, one adviser told CNBC.