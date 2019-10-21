Chipotle Mexican Grill Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.21 (+48.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.