Semis gain on US-China progress

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gains 1.8% compared to the 1% for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after signs of progress in the US-China trade negotiations.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow says the December tariffs could be withdrawn if talks go well, which followed China saying it would work with the U.S. to address the core concerns of each party.

Top semi movers: AMD after a target boost, ON (ON +3.5% ), Micron (MU +3.5% ), Nvidia (NVDA +2.8% ), and Cirrus (CRUS +2.4% ).

