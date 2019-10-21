Novartis Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.68B (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nvs has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.