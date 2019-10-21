Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+20.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fitb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.