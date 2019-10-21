Centene Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-46.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.39B (+13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.