Quest Diagnostics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dgx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.