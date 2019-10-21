Monolithic Power Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mpwr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.