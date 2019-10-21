MGIC Investment Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.42M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mtg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.