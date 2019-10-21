Interpublic Group of Companies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ipg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.