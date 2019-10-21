Ford to increase investment in self-driving tech

Ford (F -1% ) plans to invest more than its initial targeted investment of $4B to develop self-driving technology, according to a company blog post.

"Ford continues to plan for initial commercialization of a self-driving service in 2021, with a focus on building to scale after launch. But to have a successful and sustainable service in the autonomous vehicle space, we need to build an entire business that’s scalable — the vehicle is just one part of the broader picture. In addition to building a vehicle, it is crucial we understand the customer experience, self-driving technology and vehicle operations," writes Jim Farley.