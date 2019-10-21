Canadian National Railway Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.62 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.95B (-20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward.