Discover Financial Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dfs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.