Meritage Homes Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $930.41M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mth has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.