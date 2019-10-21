Teva settles Ohio opioid case for $45M in cash and Suboxone; shares up 17%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +17.3% ) has settled a lawsuit brought by two Ohio counties over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic there.

Under the terms of the agreement, it has agreed to pay $20M in cash over three years plus $25M (wholesale value) of opioid dependence med Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) over three years. At this point, all defendants have settled the Ohio case except Walgreens Boots Alliance.

It has also achieved an agreement in principle with Attorneys General from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, as well as certain defendants, for a global settlement framework. Under this agreement, the company would donate $23B (wholesale value) of Suboxone over the next 10 years plus up to $250M in cash over the same time frame.

Neither settlement includes an admission of liability.