Amazon sellers sending expired consumables - CNBC

Amazon's (AMZN +1.4% ) third-party sellers have a problem with selling expired food items to consumers, according to a CNBC report citing talks with brands, consumers, sellers, and consultants.

A data analysis firm specializing in Amazon Marketplace recently analyzed the top 100 food products for CNBC and found at least 40% of sellers had more than five customer complaints related to expired products.

Amazon tells CNBC that products sold on the site must comply with laws and Amazon policies. Third-party sellers have to provide Amazon with an expiration date for items meant for consumption and must guarantee the item has at least 90 days left on its shelf life.