Quaker Houghton cuts full-year EBITDA guidance

Quaker Chemical (KWR -7.3% ) falls to 52-week lows after updating its guidance, seeing Q3 revenues "in the range of $325M" and lowering its FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA outlook to a 2%-4% Y/Y decrease after previously expecting growth.

KWR says August and September sales were hurt by weaker end market conditions and more significant foreign exchange headwinds than had been anticipated, driven by weak global conditions for industrial activity and automotive markets as well as some customer inventory corrections, among other factors.

The company says it continues to take share in its markets, expects to achieve targeted gross margin and SG&A levels, and is on track to deliver planned integration cost synergies.