Spirit AeroSystems downgraded at UBS on fears of reduced delivery rate

A by-product of Boeing's woes is major supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -5.9% ), whose shares slip to two-month lows after UBS downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with an $88 price target, trimmed from $92.

UBS analyst Myles Walton cites SPR's outsized exposure to Boeing's 737 MAX program for the downgrade and adjusts his model to reduce margins as well as the 787 MAX delivery rate in 2022.

Walton sees added risk that a "more significant disruption" could occur after source material was provided to Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.

SPR's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish/Outperform.