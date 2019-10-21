Alcoa cut at Gabelli as aluminum may be challenged by increased China scrap

Alcoa (AA -2.7% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gabelli, where analyst Justin Bergner anticipates various risks that prevent the aluminum market from recovering in the coming years coupled with modest pre-pension free cash flow."

Bergner is concerned by Alcoa's latest outlook for flat 2019 aluminum demand growth as well as its comment about increased scrap content in Chinese aluminum product exports.

AA's 12% two-day post-earnings rally reflected better than expected proceeds from non-core asset sales and a view that estimates have bottomed, in Bergner's view.

AA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.