Vertex Pharma +4.1% on Trikafta approval

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has legged up to a session high today, +4.1% , after receiving FDA approval for its Trikafta therapy for patients with the most common cystic fibrosis mutation.

Trikafta (elexacaftor/ivacaftor/tezacaftor) is the first triple combination therapy available for that indication.

It's approved for patients 12 and up with cystic fibrosis who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene -- estimated to represent 90% of the cystic fibrosis population.