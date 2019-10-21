Oppenheimer trims estimates on Delphi Technologies

Oppenheimer does some number crunching on Outperform-rated Delphi Technologies (DLPH -2.1% ) to account for the latest trade winds and industry dynamics.

Analyst Colin Rusch and team: "We are trimming our FY19-20 organic revenue growth and margin estimates for DLPH in view of headwinds from FX, the GM strike, continued diesel mix shift pressure and a downturn in commercial vehicle (20% of sales). We expect profits to improve in FY21 driven by improving GDi/PE margins, and structural improvements in FCF conversion. Our FY19 net sales and adjusted EPS estimates go to $4.42B/$2.60 (from prior $4.43B/$2.66), while our FY20 estimates go to $4.24B/$2.37 (from $4.47B/$3.01). Our FY21 net sales and adjusted EPS estimates are $4.21B/$2.97. We lower our PT to $20 (from $23) on 5.5x (unchanged) our FY20 EBITDA estimate of $583M (from $650M)."

The new PT from the research firm still reps +45% upside potential for Delphi shares.