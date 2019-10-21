First oil produced at Sverdrup field to go to China

Equinor (EQNR +1.9% ) says the first cargo of crude produced at its Johan Sverdrup oilfield off the Norwegian coast will be shipped to China later this week.

The first cargo will hold 1M barrels of oil with a ~$60M market value, while future cargoes likely will contain 600K-2M barrels, the company says.

Production from the 2.7B-barrel field started on Oct. 5, a month ahead of EQNR's original schedule.

EQNR also says the first oil from Johan Sverdrup arrived at the onshore Mongstad terminal via a 283-km pipeline, with production expected to rise to 440K bbl/day by summer 2020 when the first development phase reaches peak production and climbing to 660K bbl/day when phase 2 is completed in 2022,