Banks' Q3 mortgage results bode well for mREITs, Nomura says

Nomura Instinet's Matthew Howlett notes that the strength of mortgage banking results and credit in bank Q3 results last week bode well for fee style/origination/credit-focused mortgage REITs when they start reporting in the coming weeks.

"Agency MBS REIT earnings results should remain weak and volatile, but their discounted valuations should be the offset," he wrote in a note to clients.

And he doesn't see any reason why strong earnings momentum shouldn't continue into Q3 for the hybrid/credit side; "premiums to book value multiples should be maintained, if not increased, post earning," he wrote.

Howlett points out that Wells Fargo last week guided to sustained production volume in Q4 and production margins; PennyMac Mortgage Trust (PMT +1.3% ), Redwood Trust (RWT +0.6% ), New Residential Investment (NRZ +1.1% ), and Ellington Financial (EFC -0.2% ) "all have origination capacity in some form and should benefit from this trend," he wrote.

Sees high residential volume production driving strong loan growth at Chimera Investment (CIM +0.5% ) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +0.2% ).

With banks benefiting from mortgage servicing rights-tied hedging, Howlett sees a similar trend with New Residential and Two Harbors Investment (TWO +1% ).

Estimated Q3 reporting dates: Oct. 25 -- New Residential; Oct. 30 -- Chimera; Nov. 1 -- PennyMac, Ellington; Nov. 5 -- New York Mortgage Trust, Two Harbors; Nov. 6 -- Redwood Trust.