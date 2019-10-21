PBF Energy on the rise after Cowen upgrade

PBF Energy (PBF +3.5%) pushes to its highest levels in nearly four months after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raises its price target to $42 from $30.
Analyst Jason Gabelman likes PBF's "peer-leading leverage to light/heavy crude diffs that we expect to widen as a result of IMO 2020," adding the market is showing initial signs of the widening spread.
Potential equity raise to fund Martinez has been a headwind, but Gabelman thinks this is unlikely, with stock price upside even if it does occur.
PBF's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.
