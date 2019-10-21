Lynas reports Q1 operating activities results

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +2.3% ) reported Q1 neodymium and praseodymium production of 1,242 tonnes, down from 1,505 tonnes in Q4, while total rare earth production decreased from 4,651 tonnes to 3,926 tonnes.

The company said that it was yet to receive approval for the uplift in lanthanide concentrate processing limit, and production during 2H 2019 calendar year is being managed at reduced rates; if the approval is not received in time, total NdPr production for 2019 will be similar to 2018.

Rare earth oxide sales volumes decreased slightly from 4,723 tonnes in Q4 to 4,186 tonnes.

Sales revenue reached A$99.1M, compared with the A$87.5M in the previous quarter, on higher sales prices.