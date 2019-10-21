Perseus production increase in September quarter

Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF +0.4% ) reported an uptick in gold production to 65,825 ounces in Sept quarter, including production of 44,088 ounces at Edikan, +4% Q/Q and 21,737 ounces at Sissingue, up 1%

Edikan and Sissingue operations benefitted from higher throughput rates and improved gold recovery rates, offset by lower head-grade of the ore being processed.

AISC was down by 7%, to $922/oz, reflecting the higher gold production and the decreased unit costs at both of the gold mines.

Perseus expects gold production in the range of 120,000 ounces - 140,000 ounces in December half year and between 260,000 ounces - 300,000 ounces for FY 2020, while AISC estimated at ~$850/oz - $1 000/oz and $800/oz - $975/oz, for respective periods