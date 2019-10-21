Whipsawed by dueling disclosures, McDermott -13% after opening +20%

After a strong open, McDermott (MDR -13% ) has plunged deeply into the red as initial excitement over the company's new $650M lifeline is outweighed by investor worries about uncertainty over its free cash flow, 2019 outlook and the high interest rates for its debt.

An SEC presentation shows that to obtain the financing, MDR projected negative $1.2B of free cash flow, nearly double the negative $640M previously forecast, and it agreed to pay ~10% interest on the rescue loan, withdrew its full-year guidance and said it was ending efforts to sell its industrial storage tank business.

While the new financing may help MDR avoid bankruptcy, the guidance withdrawal signals "near-term performance uncertainties or working capital challenges," says Bloomberg analyst Scott Levine.

MDR's bonds also have taken investors on a wild ride, with its $1.3B bond due 2024 today's most actively traded high yield security, spiking as high as $0.33 on the dollar after the refinancing was announced from ~$0.29 on Friday before falling today to ~$0.24.