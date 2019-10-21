Hummingbird increases Q3 output, grade; achieves lower costs

Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF +4.4% ) reports Q3 production of 30,484 ounces at an AISC of $849/oz, compared with 27,466 ounces at an average AISC of $998/oz in Q2.

Additionally, the company achieved a higher average grade of 3.23 g/t gold, compared with 2.86 g/t gold in Q2.

During the quarter, the company commissioned a second ball mill, which increased plant throughput by 20%.

The company maintains its production guidance of between 110,000 oz - 120,000 oz for the full-year.

“Hummingbird remains an unhedged gold producer offering our shareholders full exposure to the current strong gold price and a strengthening financial outlook as we forecast to become debt free by the end of 1H 2021,” CEO Dan Betts commented