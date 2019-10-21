San Jose to propose turning PG&E into big customer-owned utility - WSJ

San Jose, Calif., is proposing to convert PG&E (PCG +3.2%) into the largest U.S. customer-owned utility, the city's mayor tells WSJ in an interview.
Mayor Sam Liccardo says San Jose - the largest city served by PG&E - hopes to persuade other cities and counties to line up behind the plan, which would strip PG&E of its status as an investor-owned company and turn it into a non-profit, electric-and-gas cooperative.
A cooperative would create a utility better able to meet customers' needs because it would be owned by customers and answerable to them, Liccardo tells WSJ.
In the past, PG&E has said its energy systems are not for sale and has repeatedly pushed back against efforts by dissatisfied cities to form municipal electric utilities.
