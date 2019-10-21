TD Ameritrade +2.7% on Q4 results, FY20 revenue guidance beat

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) rises 2.7% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.05 exceeds the average analyst estimate of 97 cents.

Compares with $1.04 in fiscal Q3 and 92 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees FY2020 revenue of $4.9B-$5.3B (compares with $4.95B consensus) and GAAP operating expense of $2.8B-$3.0B.

Q4 net revenue of $1.56B increases from $1.49B in fiscal Q3 and $1.40B in Q4 2018; beats the consensus estimate of $1.47B.

"We saw record trading in the fiscal year, averaging 860,000 trades per day, and gathered a record $93 billion in net new client assets, driven by strong asset gathering from both our institutional and retail channels," said President and CEO Tim Hockey.

Q4 average client trades per day of 837,009 rises from 824,600 in Q3 and 795,104 in Q4 2018.

Net new assets of $22.0B represents annualized growth rate of 7%, compares with 6% in Q2 and 8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 average commissions per trade of $7.04 in fiscal Q4 increases from $6.92 in Q3, but falls from $7.35 in Q4 2018.

Q4 net interest margin of 2.27% improves from 2.23% in Q3 and 2.05% in Q4 2018.

