Del Taco -9% after earnings miss

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) reports system-wide comparable sales rose +1.0% in Q3 to fall short of the 1.9% consensus expectation.

Comparable sales were up 0.1% at company-owned stores and were up 1.8% at franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales fell to 16.8% from 19.9% a year ago due chiefly to unfavorable impact from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates full-year revenue of $517M to $527M vs. $514M consensus and EPS of $0.44 to $0.47 from $0.47 to $0.52 prior and $0.50 consensus.

TACO -9.21% AH to $8.77.

