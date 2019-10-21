Cadence +5% after beats, guidance boost

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) +5.2% reports Q3 beats with in-line Q4 guidance that sees $590-600M (consensus: $592.8M) in revenue and $0.52-0.54 EPS (consensus: $0.52).

The FY19 guidance has revenue of $2.327B to $2.337B (consensus: $2.33B) and boosts EPS to $2.18-2.20 (was: $2.11-2.17; consensus: $2.16).

Q3 operating margin was 32%, flat on the year.

Product and maintenance revenue was $548.1M versus the $494M in last year's quarter. Services revenue was $31.5M, down from $37.5M.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release / CFO comments.