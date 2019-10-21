Stocks post upbeat start to quarter's busiest earnings week

Stocks closed near session highs on optimism over trade and earnings, with the S&P 500 closing above 3,000 for the first time in more than a month and creeping within 0.7% of its all-time high attained on July 26.

"Every time we seem to get close to [3,000], we get knocked back down," Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial, tells CNBC. "As long as we don't have too much interference from geopolitical top-line news, I think we could see the market push past that resistance level."

The Dow lagged the other major indexes, weighed by a 3.7% drop in Boeing after the stock was downgraded by three Wall Street firms amid heightened scrutiny and uncertainty surrounding the company for its handling of the 737 MAX situation.

Apple hit a new 52-week high, and many of its suppliers within the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (+1.9%) also logged strong moves following some optimistic rhetoric over U.S.-China trade progress during the weekend.

The S&P 500 information technology sector rose 1.1% but was eclipsed by the struggling energy sector (+1.9%) despite low undeterred by a 0.9% drop in November WTI crude oil to $53.31/bbl and a revenue miss from Halliburton.

The financials sector (+1.4%) rode the back of strength in J.P. Morgan shares and some curve-steepening activity in the U.S. Treasury market, where the two-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.59% and the 10-year yield added 5 bps to 1.79%.

This is the busiest week of the quarter for corporate earnings, and results so far have beaten lackluster analyst expectations; Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are among the companies scheduled to report this week.