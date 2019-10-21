American Campus Communities Q3 helped by occupancy, rental rates

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Q3 modified FFO per share of 46 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 47 cents and increases from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 same-store net operating income rose 0.4%.

Q3 revenue $227.7M exceeds the consensus estimate of $213.3M and compares with $213.5M in Q3 2018.

The increase in revenue and operating income is primarily due to increased occupancy and rental rates and growth associated with recently completed development and presale development projects.

Maintains recently increased guidance range of modified FFO per share of $2.40-$2.44 for FY2019.

The company is under an access agreement and the buyer is completing final due diligence for the sale of one asset with anticipated proceeds of $100M. ACC is also in negotiations for the sale of another property with proceeds of ~$150M. The sale of these previously acquired assets are expected to represent a low 4% economic cap rate.

Conference call on Oct. 22 at 10:00 AM ET.

