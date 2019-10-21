Embraer inks $1.4B business jet deal with Flexjet

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) says it won an order valued at $1.4B from Flexjet, which will become the new launch customer for the company's Praetor fleet.

The order is for 64 firm aircraft, including a mix of mid-sized and super mid-sized Praetor jets as well as smaller Phenom jets, the companies said at the National Business Aviation Association's Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas.

Flexjet says accepting delivery of the Praetors will mark the fourth time the company has introduced new Embraer aircraft to the fractional market.