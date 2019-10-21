Pareteum -29% on plans to restate financials

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) has slid 28.9% after hours after announcing it will restate previously issued financial statements.

The company will restate statements for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019.

Investors shouldn't rely on financial statements for those periods, nor related press releases and investor communications describing them, Pareteum says.

It's concluded that certain revenues recognized in 2018 and 2019 shouldn't have been recorded. For some transactions, it may have prematurely or inaccurately recognized revenue.

The restatements shouldn't affect cash, based on the current review, but will impact revenue, cost of service, operating income, net loss, accounts receivable and other balance sheet line items.

It currently expects revenue impact for 2018 to be -$9M; and for the first half of 2019 to be -$24M.