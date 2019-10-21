Capital One to redeem all series C, D depositary shares

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will redeem all outstanding shares of its fixed-rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series C, and the corresponding depositary shares.

Will also redeem all outstanding shares of fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series D, and corresponding depositary shares.

The series C depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of series C preferred stock, and the series D depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of series D preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25 per depositary share, equivalent to $1,000 per preferred stock.

All 20M outstanding series C depositary shares and all 20 M outstanding series D depostary shares will be redeemed on the dividend payment date of Dec. 2, 2019.