Chevron gets three-month extension of Venezuela sanctions waiver

As expected, the U.S. Treasury Department has extended the sanctions waiver allowing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to continue operating in the country for another three months through Jan. 22.

The license does not authorize transactions related to shipments of diluents, which Venezuela needs to thin its heavy oil for processing.

CVX has said it stood to lose $2.5B if the waiver expired, forcing the company to leave Venezuela, where it has ~8K employees, contractors and direct suppliers involved in its ventures there.

The license also covers oilfield service companies Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Weatherford, which have all largely ceased operations in the country.